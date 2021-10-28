TikTok is testing a new tipping feature for some creators

TikTok is experimenting with a new tool that allows TikTok users to tip some creators directly on their profiles.

According to a video of the tips feature shared this week by TikTok creator Jera Bean, who noticed the feature in-app and applied for approval, any money tipped to creators will go directly to that individual (meaning TikTok won’t take a cut).

A screenshot of the application screen stated that in order to qualify for the feature, accounts must be in good standing on the platform, have at least 100,000 followers, meet an age requirement, and agree to TikTok’s tips terms. If creators meet these criteria, they can then apply for the tool — though it's unclear whether everyone who applies will be approved.

Based on a follow-up video from the same creator shared Thursday evening, the application process seems to move fairly quickly. Jera Bean’s account now displays a “tips” button that directs users to a page where they can tip the creator $5, $10, $15, or a custom amount of their choosing (minimum $1). Additionally, the platform allows tips to be sent anonymously.

“We’re always thinking about new ways to bring value to our community and enrich the TikTok experience,” a spokesperson for the company told The Verge. TechCrunch reported the news earlier, citing Jera Bean’s initial video.

Users must be 18 years or older to send tips to creators, but it doesn’t appear that users have to actually be following the account they’re tipping to use the feature. It is, however, being tested on a limited basis for the time being. TikTok declined to comment on how widely available the feature is to creators on its platform at this time.