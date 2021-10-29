SteelSeries’ latest headsets have better battery life and USB-C charging

SteelSeries’ new Arctis 7 Plus and 7P Plus wireless headsets have two key improvements over their predecessors: better battery life, going up to 30 hours per charge from 24 hours with three hours of use from a 15-minute fast charge, and USB-C charging. Most other major headset makers have used that connector for years now, but SteelSeries has been oddly slow to adopt it, even though it has shipped its clever USB-C audio transmitter with select headsets since 2019. With previous SteelSeries wireless headsets, you always needed to make sure that an archaic Micro USB cable was never too far away. But not anymore with these new headsets.

SteelSeries also touts that both headsets are compatible with the Oculus Quest 2, adding another platform to the long list of devices they can work on wirelessly. That list includes the PS4, PS5, Nintendo Switch, macOS computers, Windows computers, any USB-C-equipped iPads, and Android. For computers or consoles lacking a USB-C port, you can use the included USB-C-to-A cable. The headset is compatible over a wired connection to anything that has a 3.5mm jack, though you’ll need to use the included cable that plugs into the headset’s proprietary port. The 3.5mm port on the headset is strictly for audio sharing, letting you daisy chain one headset to another.

While each headset is essentially the same overall design as before, SteelSeries is charging a $20 premium for the improvements here. The Arctis 7 Plus and Arctis 7P Plus will each cost $169.99 when they launch today, October 29th. And just so you know, each headset offers the same platform compatibility and mostly the same set of features. The key difference is that the dial along the right edge of the 7P Plus controls the mic sidetone, whereas on the Arctis 7 Plus it adjusts the game and chat audio mix. The Arctis 7 Plus is available in black, while the 7P Plus is available in black or white.

These improvements make the Arctis 7 Plus and 7P Plus considerably more competitive with other headsets in this price range. The new features aside, these are worth considering for the ski goggle suspension headband that keeps the frame of the headset from resting its weight on top of your head, as well as the retractable microphone with a dedicated mic sidetone dial.

These are the headsets that I’ve waited a long time for SteelSeries to make, so I’m excited to test them out to see if they make the cut as one of the best gaming headsets you can buy.