LG TVs can now automatically disable motion smoothing for Prime Video

LG’s 2020 and 2021 4K and 8K TVs can now turn on Filmmaker Mode automatically when you’re watching content from Amazon’s Prime Video streaming service, LG has announced. Filmmaker mode was launched in 2019 as a convenient way to turn off picture processing features like motion smoothing and image sharpening, which can create a horrid unnatural look often referred to as the “soap opera effect.”

LG calls Prime Video’s ability to automatically trigger Filmmaker Mode an “industry first.” It delivers on a promise the company made when it first introduced the setting to its TVs back at CES 2020, when it said it would be offering an API to streaming apps to enable the mode automatically. Although it’s previously been possible to manually turn on the mode via a TV’s settings menu, automatic switching is convenient if you often switch between content where some image processing can be helpful (like live sports) and more traditional film or TV shows.

Easier than manually turning on the feature

Although the switching process is largely automatic, LG’s press release says a pop-up will give viewers the option of confirming or declining Filmmaker Mode when compatible content is detected.

Of course, a lot of this hassle could be avoided if TV manufacturers didn’t insist on having features like motion smoothing turned on by default in the first place. But LG’s press release insists that these post processing features are “ideal for most forms of content” like sports and TV shows. If you don’t agree, then check out our guide on how to disable motion smoothing on your TV, so you never have to worry about it again.

LG says the software update that’ll enable Prime Video’s automatic Filmmaker mode switching is rolling out to compatible webOS 5 and webOS 6 TVs “starting this week.”