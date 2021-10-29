Geralt fights giant monsters, and Jaskier befriends rats in new Witcher season 2 trailer

The Witcher’s second season has gotten its official, full-length, real trailer today, giving the best look yet at the monsters, magic, and mayhem that await Geralt of Rivia (Henry Cavill), Ciri (Freya Allan), and Yennefer of Vengerberg (Anya Chalotra) when the show arrives on Netflix on December 17th.

The new trailer teases a lot more about what to expect from the upcoming second season, including the upcoming war with the Nilfgaardian Empire, Ciri’s training to become a witcher, Geralt’s usual monster hunting, and the long-awaited return of everyone’s favorite bard, Jaskier (Joey Batey).

It’s also the latest salvo in Netflix’s marketing bombardment for the show, which has so far included the teaser trailer, first look clips and behind-the-scene videos, brief Twitter teases, and the release date announcement. It’s no wonder that Netflix is going all-in on The Witcher’s second season, though — the first season was one of its most popular series ever (even if it’s since been surpassed by other shows like Bridgerton and Squid Game).

The expanded Witcher universe isn’t stopping with season 2, either. Netflix has already released a prequel anime film, The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf, and announced a third season of the main series, a second anime film, and a family-friendly series set in the world of the show.