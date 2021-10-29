Uncharted creative director Amy Hennig is making a Marvel game

Amy Hennig, a former creative director at Naughty Dog who currently leads Skydance New Media, will be working on a new Marvel video game. Skydance describes the game, which is its first, as a “narrative-driven, blockbuster action-adventure game, featuring a completely original story and take on the Marvel Universe” but hasn’t said which superheroes will be featured in the game. The studio also hasn’t shared a release date (or even a release timeframe) and hasn’t said which platforms the game will be available on.

Despite how little we actually know about the game, Hennig’s involvement in a story-driven Marvel project is an intriguing proposition. Hennig served as a writer and creative director for the first three Uncharted games, so hopefully, this new Marvel game will similarly blend action and heart to make for a compelling experience. (The combination worked well in the new Guardians of the Galaxy game released this week, after all.)

Skydance’s new game also joins an impressive lineup of Marvel games on the horizon, which include the tactical RPG Marvel’s Midnight Suns from XCOM developer Firaxis and Insomniac’s Spider-Man 2 and a Wolverine game. If you’re a Marvel fan, there are some exciting games to look forward to.