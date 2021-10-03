New trailers: Eternals, Welcome to Earth, The Girl in the Woods, and more

So we had the big heel turn that’s been hinted at all season, plus some big moments for two of the show’s couples, which made Ted Lasso’s penultimate episode of season two very stressful to watch (for me, at least). I have no idea how they will wrap it all up in the finale; I think we’re headed for a cliffhanger on at least one front.

There’s too much good on streaming right now, it’s really a nice problem to have.

Here’s this week’s trailers roundup:

Eternals

A brand-new trailer for Marvel’s Eternals has some of the action sequences we’ve seen in prior teaser/trailers, plus, a first look at Brian Tyree Henry as Phastos, along with his husband and son, apparently the first queer couple in the MCU to appear on the big screen (h/t Gizmodo for that detail). To recap: The Eternals are mega-hero guardians who have been waiting to jump in and help humanity and have decided the time is now. Also starring Gemma Chan, Angelina Jolie, Kumail Nanjiani, Salma Hayek, and Kit Harington, Eternals comes to theaters on November 5th.

Welcome to Earth

Will Smith opens this trailer with a confession: he’s never climbed a mountain or swum in a lake and is beginning to think he might be missing something. Welcome to Earth is a six-part series from National Geographic— with its usual stunning location photography— that follows Smith on a trip around the world to some out-of-the-way places. It arrives on Disney Plus In December.

Sexy Beasts

This ... unusual dating show where people wear elaborate animal/monster/creature costumes and makeup to hide their looks from potential suitors so they can be judged only on their personalities is back for a second season for some reason. The trailer leans all the way in to the weirdness, using quotes from reviews like “A sign of the end times” and “the stuff of nightmares, truly,” which sort of begs the question: did we really need a second season? Clearly Netflix thought so. Season two of Sexy Beasts premieres October 7th.

The Girl in the Woods

A girl in the Pacific Northwest escapes from a colony of mysterious people who live behind a door in the woods, and guard the world from monsters. Krysten Ritter signed on to direct some episodes of the series, which stars Stefanie Scott, Misha Osherovich, Sofia Bryant Will Yun Lee, Reed Diamond, and Leonard Roberts. The Girl in The Woods comes to Peacock October 21st.

The Harder They Fall

We got a teaser for this western about rival outlaw gangs back in June, but here’s our first official trailer and a release date for the impossibly star-studded The Harder They Fall. We get a little more backstory for Nat Love and why he’s gunning (literally) for Rufus Buck, who just broke out of a train car where he was imprisoned. Jonathan Majors, Zazie Beetz, Idris Elba, Delroy Lindo, Damon Wayans, Jr. and Regina King star in The Harder They Fall, coming to Netflix November 3rd.