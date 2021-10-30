Roblox has been down for more than a day and it’s not because of Chipotle

Roblox has been down for more than a day, with the game and its related website offline for millions of players. The hugely popular game-creating platform first started having issues more than 30 hours ago, at 7PM ET on October 28th. Roblox said it was “working hard to get things back to normal,” and that it has identified “the root cause as [an] internal system issue.”

It’s not clear exactly why Roblox is still down, but some players have been speculating the outage could be related to a Chipotle promotion in the game. Chipotle is giving away $1 million worth of free burritos on Roblox as part of Halloween event in the game. The experience went live at 6:30PM ET on October 28th, just before the widespread Roblox outage.

We know that this outage was not related to any specific experiences or partnerships on the platform. — Roblox (@Roblox) October 29, 2021

Roblox was quick to claim it’s not related to the Chipotle promotion, though. “We know that this outage was not related to any specific experiences or partnerships on the platform,” says the official Roblox Twitter account.

It’s a surprisingly long outage for Roblox, with players still waiting to hear more information on when the game will return and why it has been offline for so long. The main Roblox site is offline in a maintenance mode, and the status page hasn’t been updated for hours.

Roblox is very popular, especially with kids — more than 50 percent of Roblox players are under the age of 13. More than 40 million people playing it daily, and its popularity surged through 2020 during the pandemic. Millions of people have flocked to the game-creating game, app, platform, or however you want to describe it, to play games, attend gigs, and even appear at awards shows.