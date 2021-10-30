Listen to Device Orchestra cover the Ghostbusters theme using electric toothbrushes and a steam iron

An inspired musician can use pretty much anything as an instrument, but this just-in-time for Halloween cover of the Ghostbusters theme song goes in an unexpected direction. Device Orchestra is dedicated to posting music videos recorded solely with the sounds of common household devices. It’s the work of a Finnish YouTuber who’s been creating gadget-powered covers since 2014 (via Wikitubia). This time, Device Orchestra busted out 14 gadgets for its composition — including electric toothbrushes adorned with googly eyes.

One electric toothbrush with pipe cleaners for arms stands front and center, belting out the familiar chorus in a tone comparable to a musically-inclined bumblebee. It might be the star of the show, but it has plenty of backup.

A line of receipt machines mimics the sound of synths, while another electric toothbrush undulates beneath a white sheet. A typewriter clicks away in the background, accompanied by the buzzing of a body trimmer, a nail polishing device, and an epilator (which is a hair removal tool, in case you didn’t know). And even though the iron doesn’t contribute much to the overall composition, it provides the visual effects, pumping out puffs of steam to achieve a spooky vibe.

This cover is probably more satisfying to listen to than the actual Ghostbusters theme. Hearing how the sounds of each device come together is interesting, yet oddly soothing. The wobbling googly eyes are just an added plus.