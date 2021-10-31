Mac-shaped pillow makers are back so you can cover your couch in computers

A company called Throwboy is back with another Kickstarter for a collection of pillows shaped like classic Macs, following its 2018 line of Apple-inspired plushes. It’s fittingly called The Iconic Pillow Collection 2, and features pillows shaped like soft versions of Apple’s Lisa, iBook, and both the cheese grater and cube flavors of Power Mac. For Apple history buffs who want to spruce up their living or bedrooms, it may be a campaign worth investigating.

In its original collection (which featured pillows shaped like the Finder icon, original Macintosh, and iPods), Throwboy tactfully didn’t mention specific computer names, and it refrained from doing so this time around as well. The Lisa-shaped pillow is called the 1983, the iMac G4-esque one is branded the 2002, and so on. On its Kickstarter page, the company says it picked these specific computers because they were “swing for the fences” designs that people still love.

Truly, there are some stunning designs on display in this Kickstarter. I’m pretty sure I haven’t seen a laptop-shaped pillow like the 1999, and I’m very sure I’ve never seen an iMac G4-shaped pillow. It’s unclear how comfortable these pillows will be on a couch, or if they’ll hold up in a pillow fight (though I already want to wield the 2002 like I’m Darth Mac), but as conversation starters they’d be hard to beat.

That’s not even mentioning the ports — yes, at the same time Apple is adding back HDMI and MagSafe back to its real laptops, Throwboy has gone and added port-shaped stitching to Apple-shaped pillows. I’d say more about how much this fills me with joy, but I think I’ll let the pictures say hello for themselves.

While Throwboy’s Kickstarter campaign for the original Iconic collection appears to be successful (the comments are largely filled with people who received and are happy with their pillows, and you can buy them on Throwboy’s website), it’s always worth proceeding with caution when it comes to crowdfunding. Projects, even from successful creators, can run late, turn out different than expected, or even get cancelled for one reason or another.

If that’s a risk you’re willing to take (and it apparently is for a lot of people; the project met its $10,000 goal in its first day), these are some extremely fun pillow designs if you’re in the market for some Apple-themed home decor.