 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Apple quietly discontinues the 21.5-inch Intel-powered iMac

It’s making more room for its M1-based iMacs

By Emma Roth
Apple iMac Hardware Shoot Photo by Olly Curtis/MacFormat Magazine/Future via Getty Images

Apple has apparently pulled its 21.5-inch Intel-based iMac from shelves (via MacRumors). Its discontinuation doesn’t come as much of a surprise, now that Apple is transitioning from using Intel processors to its in-house M1 chip.

The 21.5-inch iMac was still available after Apple’s October 18th Unleashed event — it didn’t appear to go missing until sometime this week, according to MacRumors. The $1,099 21.5-inch iMac, which came with a 2.3GHz dual-core 7th-Gen Intel Core i5 and an Intel Iris Plus Graphics 640, is no longer found on the list of available iMacs on Apple’s online store. A “Buy” button also doesn’t appear for the 21.5-inch iMac on Apple’s product comparison page.

We reached out to Apple to confirm the changes, but didn’t immediately receive a response. However, the company confirmed to MacRumors that the machine is being discontinued and won’t be sold through Apple’s online store or in its retail stores.

iMac 21.5-inch no Buy button

Apple hasn’t eliminated its entire lineup of Intel-based iMacs just yet — it’s still selling the 27-inch Intel-based iMac, which sports up to a 3.6GHz 10-core Intel Core i9 CPU, at a starting price of $1799.99. As MacRumors notes, you can still purchase a refurbished 21.5-inch iMac from Apple’s online store.

In March, Apple discontinued the 512GB and 1TB configurations of the 21.5-inch iMac, so the company has been slowly phasing out this model for a while. And since Apple debuted its thinner, more colorful M1-powered iMacs in April, it only makes sense for Apple to clear some space on its shelves.

More From The Verge

Loading comments...