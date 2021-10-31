Google Home app gets new Photo Frame settings and possible Weather Frog display option

Google Home, the companion app for Google’s smart home products, is changing the way users interact with photos on the app and on Nest Hub devices. 9to5Google first noticed the changes, which include a revamped Photo Frame settings menu.

Now, when you use Google Home to change the displayed album while your Nest Hub is idle, you’ll see a carousel-style UI that gives you the option to choose from curated groups of photos, categorized as “Select family & friends,” “Recent highlights,” and “Favorites,” 9to5Google reports. Scroll past that, and you’ll be able to see all the albums that you’ve created.

A preview window appears at the bottom of the page, and you can swipe through the preview carousel to see how your pictures will look when displayed on your Nest Hub. 9to5Google also notes that the time and weather are displayed at the bottom-left corner of the preview window on iOS, but only the photo appears on Android.

In addition to the new Photo Frame settings, 9to5Google also reports that the Nest Hub may be getting a new clock face option that includes the beloved Weather Frog. Also known as Froggy, the character first became available on the Nest Hub as a display option that shows the time, along with an animated depiction of the current weather conditions.

9to5Google found that there’s a new option in the Photo Frame menu, called Google Weather Frog, and its description on the app implies you’ll be able to display Froggy alongside weather conditions and your photos. The feature appears to be unfinished, so it remains unclear just how Froggy might interact with your photos once it’s officially released.