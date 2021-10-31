Leaked images show ASUS may be releasing a Surface Pro competitor that docks to an external GPU

ASUS may be releasing a successor to the ROG Flow X13, the convertible laptop that doubles as a gaming PC. Evan Blass (@evleaks), a reliable leaker, tweeted out a photo of the ROG Flow Z13 — at a glance, it looks fairly similar to the new Microsoft Surface Pro 8.

If the leaked ROG Flow Z13 is anything like the X13, we already know how it may perform. The X13, a convertible laptop, can be connected to ASUS’ external graphics card (eGPU) called the XG Mobile, which we found to boost the lightweight convertible’s performance.

+ ROG Flow Z13 (not to be confused with Flow X13) pic.twitter.com/DLH7fmNHVt — Ev (@evleaks) October 31, 2021

The eGPU also serves as a USB dock with a number of ports, transforming the 13-inch convertible into a full-blown gaming rig. It looks like the ROG Flow Z13 can be hooked up to an eGPU in the same way, so Microsoft should probably be worried.

The ROG Flow X13 just came out this year, so it’d be interesting to see what improvements ASUS would have in store for the Z13. The image was a part of a series of leaks that also included images of the ROG Zephyrus Duo 16 and ROG wireless earbuds. There’s no additional information about any of these gadgets, and it’s unclear where the images were sourced from. ASUS may simply be gearing up for CES 2022 in January, or perhaps it’s planning a surprise product launch.