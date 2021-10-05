Sora is the final Smash Ultimate character

The newest Super Smash Bros. Ultimate fighter has been announced, and it is not Waluigi.

Nintendo, during a livestream event, announced Sora from Kingdom Hearts will join the roster as the 82nd playable character (if we’re not counting the echo fighters). Check out the trailer below.

Sora joins the esteemed company of characters from across celebrated Nintendo titles and beyond, including Jin Kazuya, Sephiroth, a couple of Belmonts, and entirely too many Fire Emblem characters. In advance of the Smash livestream, the internet was alight with speculation as to who the newest character would be. Master Chief from Halo Infinite was an early favorite as was Dragonball Z’s Goku.

Waluigi, however, was one of the most popular guesses as fans have been clamoring for his addition for years. As there will be no more characters added to Smash, that dream now dies and with it the hopes of his many fans.

Smash Ultimate director Masahiro Sakurai has said this character will be the last fighter added to the game. In a tweet, the celebrated Nintendo personality also revealed this will be his last fighter presentation.

Good morning.

The last DLC fighter for Super Smash Bros. Ultimate will be announced shortly.

This will also be my final fighter presentation.

It'll be sad to say farewell, but I hope you all enjoy it. https://t.co/gV1B8fgtd6 — 桜井 政博 / Masahiro Sakurai (@Sora_Sakurai) October 5, 2021

Sakurai frequently joked during presentations that working on Smash has been tiring and wondered if he’d ever get a break. With Sora as the last Smash Ultimate character, Mr. Sakurai can, at last, get some well-deserved rest.