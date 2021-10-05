Google just announced its Pixel 6 event on October 19th

Google traditionally holds an October hardware event to reveal its new Pixel phones. This year, it already announced them — here’s the Pixel 5A and the Pixel 6. But the company clearly hasn’t said everything it wants to say publicly quite yet, because it just announced a virtual event for October 19th at 1PM ET / 10AM PT.

Google:

On October 19, we’re officially introducing you to Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro—the completely reimagined Google phones. Powered by Tensor, Google’s first custom mobile chip, they’re fast, smart and secure. And they adapt to you. #Pixel6Launch

And though Google got out ahead of some of the leaks this year with its early Pixel announcements, there’s still a lot we don’t know about the Pixel 6 and the Pixel 6 Pro. We’re intrigued by what we’ve heard about the Pixel 6’s Tensor processor, which undoubtedly deserves some sort of deep dive, and we’re still waiting to hear if Google’s first folding-screen Pixel will see its rumored 2021 reveal.

Plus, of course, we’re still waiting for Google to formally announce when it’ll release Android 12. We’ve already reviewed the update, of course, but Google was only willing to say that a push to Pixel devices will begin in the “next few weeks.”

We’re having quite a run of big gadget events this fall, having just finished Apple’s September iPhone 13 and iPad event, Microsoft’s Surface Pro 8 and Laptop Studio event, and the Amazon fall hardware event last week.

We’ll have coverage of the Google event (according to the invite, we can expect a “pre-recorded livestream”) this October as well.