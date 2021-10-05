Huawei’s Ryzen 5000-equipped MateBook 16 is getting a global release

Huawei’s MateBook 16, a laptop that combines a large 16-inch display with a 3:2 aspect ratio and a Ryzen 5000 series processor, is getting a global launch. The laptop was first announced for the Chinese market in May but will shortly be launching globally with prices starting at the equivalent of €1,099 (around $1,274) for the Ryzen 5 model, and €1,199 (around $1,390) for the Ryzen 7 version.

Huawei calls the MateBook 16 its “first high-performance notebook” thanks to it being configurable with AMD’s latest Ryzen 5000 series laptop processors. There’s a choice of either a Ryzen 5800H or a 5600H, paired with 16GB of RAM and 512GB of NVMe storage. Connectivity specs include Bluetooth 5.1 and Wi-Fi 6 support.

The MateBook 16’s display is a 16-inch IPS panel with a 2520 x 1680 resolution, which works out to a 3:2 aspect ratio (our preference for productivity laptops). Around the screen you’ll find a typically thin Huawei laptop bezel, helped by the fact that its 720p webcam is hidden inside the keyboard. If Huawei’s previous laptops are anything to go by, that’s likely to be great for keeping the screen bezels small but could make for a terrible nostril-focused angle for video calls. There’s also a fingerprint sensor built into the power button.

Ports include two USB-A sockets, two USB-C, a full-size HDMI port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Charging the laptop’s 84Wh battery is handled via an included 135W USB-C power adaptor. Other features include dual mics and dual front-firing 2W speakers, as well as Huawei Share support that lets you do things like mirror a Huawei phone’s screen and control it via the laptop, or use a paired tablet as a drawing surface.

Huawei did not provide release dates or markets prior to publication, but confirmed that the laptop will initially be available in “select markets in Western Europe.”