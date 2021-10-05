Destiny 2 arrives on Xbox Game Pass for PC on October 12th

Destiny 2 is finally arriving on Xbox Game Pass for PC later this month. While the looter shooter has been available on the Xbox console side of Xbox Game Pass for more than a year, PC players have been patiently waiting for it to be included on Xbox Game Pass for PC. Microsoft is now bundling Destiny 2: Beyond Light on Xbox Game Pass for PC on October 12th.

Destiny 2 developer Bungie made some clear optimizations for the console version of the game on Xbox Series X last year, with support for 4K resolution at 60fps on both the Xbox Series X and PS5. The PC version launching on Xbox Game Pass for PC won’t be any different from what’s already available on Steam, but it will mean cross-play players will see a new Windows logo next to Xbox Game Pass for PC players, instead of the familiar Steam one.

While Destiny 2 will include the Beyond Light DLC with its stasis-freezing abilities, Bungie has already made it clear that Witch Queen, Destiny 2’s next big expansion, won’t be available on Xbox Game Pass at launch. Destiny 2: The Witch Queen will continue the story of the sci-fi space series and see players finally face off against Savathûn, the Witch Queen. Destiny 2: The Witch Queen launches on February 22nd, 2022.