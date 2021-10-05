Several Kingdom Hearts games are coming to Nintendo Switch

The final new fighter coming to Super Smash Bros. Ultimate was revealed as Sora from Kingdom Hearts. But the event, hosted by game director Masahiro Sakurai, culminated in some arguably bigger news. The three mainline Kingdom Hearts games are coming to the Nintendo Switch. This includes Kingdom Hearts HD 1.5 + 2.5 Remix, Kingdom Hearts HD 2.8 Final Chapter Prologue, and Kingdom Hearts III.

Notably, all three titles will be delivered via cloud streaming instead of native ports, so they won’t be stored locally on your Switch. Nintendo showed the games running on PlayStation 4 during the stream.

Prices and release dates for each of the games weren’t detailed during the stream, but Sakurai stated that the release date will be announced later. It’s hard to say how Kingdom Hearts will look and feel while streamed over the internet instead of played locally. Other games, like Control, also have cloud versions on the Switch, and the experience wasn’t as bad as I feared.

If this Kingdom Hearts release gets similar treatment, Nintendo will likely offer a free trial period for the games to make sure that your internet connection can handle it.