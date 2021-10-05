 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Microsoft’s new Xbox web store integrates Xbox Cloud Gaming and wish lists

A click of a button lets you stream Xbox games from the store

By Tom Warren

If you buy something from a Verge link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

The Xbox logo (a white sphere with an X through it) against a dark green background. Illustration by Alex Castro / The Verge

Microsoft is starting to roll out a new Xbox web store that integrates Xbox Cloud Gaming (xCloud), wish lists, and more. The new Xbox web store includes buttons to add games to wish lists, quick access to redeem codes, and full Xbox Cloud Gaming integration. If you’re an Xbox Game Pass Ultimate member, you can simply click play on a supported game, and it will instantly stream from the web.

Twitter user tamelucas first spotted the new Xbox web store yesterday, and it only appears to be live in Canada. It’s very different from the usual Microsoft Store listing and has a design that’s similar to the rest of the Xbox UI. You can also use the web store to quickly install games to an Xbox console you own or buy the game as a gift for a friend.

Microsoft’s new Xbox web store.

If you’re interested in trying the new Xbox web store, check out this listing for Halo Wars: Definitive Edition, which also supports Xbox Cloud Gaming. Microsoft hasn’t officially announced this new Xbox web store, but given it’s already appearing in Canada, we’d expect to see it roll out generally to other regions very soon.

Next Up In Gaming

Loading comments...