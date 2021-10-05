Apple shares memorial to Steve Jobs on 10th anniversary of his death

Apple is commemorating its co-founder and former CEO Steve Jobs’ death with a new short film and a personal statement from the visionary tech executive’s family. Jobs passed away 10 years ago on October 5th, 2011, after a difficult battle with pancreatic cancer.

The short film — which has currently taken over Apple’s landing page — commemorates Jobs’ life in photos, videos, and some of his most iconic quotes, from “the computer is a bicycle for the mind” to the introductions of the iMac, the iPod, and the iPhone.

Apple also published a statement from Jobs’ family, shared below:

For a decade now, mourning and healing have gone together. Our gratitude has become as great as our loss. Each of us has found his or her own path to consolation, but we have come together in a beautiful place of love for Steve, and for what he taught us. For all of Steve’s gifts, it was his power as a teacher that has endured. He taught us to be open to the beauty of the world, to be curious around new ideas, to see around the next corner, and most of all to stay humble in our own beginner’s mind. There are many things we still see through his eyes, but he also taught to look for ourselves. He gave us equipment for living, and it has served us well. One of our greatest sources of consolation has been our association of Steve with beauty. The sight of something beautiful — a wooded hillside, a well‑made object — recalls his spirit to us. Even in his years of suffering, he never lost his faith in the beauty of existence. Memory is inadequate for what is in our hearts: we miss him profoundly. We were blessed to have him as husband and father.

Michael Dell, founder and CEO of Dell Technologies, spoke to CNET about his work with Jobs. “You can’t be following the rules and making amazing things happen. Steve was certainly exceptional in that regard,” Dell says.

Jony Ive, Jobs’ close friend, collaborator, and Apple’s former chief design officer offered his memories of Jobs yesterday in an editorial for The Wall Street Journal. “My understanding of him refuses to remain cozy or still,” Ive writes. “He truly believed that by making something useful, empowering and beautiful, we express our love for humanity ... I miss Steve desperately and I will always miss not talking with him.”

Apple’s memorial video is available to view on its site. For more information on Jobs and Apple’s outsized impact on the world at large, you should listen to the current (fifth) season of Land of the Giants.