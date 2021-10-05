I want to taste an AI-designed flavor

When I cook, I typically just Google a recipe or try one out on the fly. But in the future, it’s possible artificial intelligence might help me concoct a meal or assist a chef as they write their next cookbook or design a menu. In today’s Vergecast AI episode, we explore the world of AI product design — how far could AI go in helping humans design smells and tastes? For that discussion, we chat with Frederik Duerinck, the founder of ScentTronix, which is part software, part hardware and attempts to make customizable perfumes based on individual people. We also talk to Michael Spranger, COO at Sony AI, about how Sony is helping chefs design recipes and maximize flavor.

Finally, we take it a step further and ask whether it’s even possible for a computer to eventually smell and taste. We all get to learn about e-noses together! Saket Navlakha, an associate professor at Cold Spring Harbor Laboratory, guides us through the world of algorithms, AI, and scent. (Thank fruit flies for his work.) Check out the episode below, and stay tuned to The Vergecast every week for all the tech talk you need to hear.