Now all of Battlefield 2042’s next-gen digital editions include cross-gen access

EA is making Battlefield 2042 a little bit more accessible across generations. The company announced Tuesday that the digital Standard Edition of Battlefield 2042 on PS5 and Xbox Series X / S now includes the Cross-Gen Bundle, which gives you access to both the PS4 and the PS5 or Xbox One and Xbox Series X / S versions of the game. Previously, the Cross-Gen Bundle was only available with the more expensive digital Gold and Ultimate editions of Battlefield 2042.

It’s important to note that this cross-gen benefit has only been added to the digital Standard Editions for next-gen consoles. If you buy the digital Standard Edition on PS4 or Xbox One, where it is $10 cheaper than it is on the PS5 and Xbox Series X / S, you won’t get the Cross-Gen Bundle. The Cross-Gen Bundle is also not an option for any physical copy of the game.

The game supports full cross progression

Battlefield 2042 supports full cross progression, though, so no matter where you play it, as long as you’re playing on profiles that connect to the same EA Account, your progress will carry over. If you’re considering picking up a next-gen console in the future but want to start playing Battlefield 2042 on your PS4 or Xbox One before you do, you might want to pick up the next-gen digital Standard Edition so that you have free access to the next-gen version of the game down the road.

Battlefield 2042 will be released on November 19th. If you want to try it ahead of launch, EA is hosting a beta that runs from October 6th through the 9th. People who preordered the game or are an EA Play member will be able to play it first, starting on October 6th at 3AM ET. The beta will open up for everyone on October 8th at 3AM ET. More details can be found in this FAQ on EA’s website.