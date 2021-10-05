Microsoft’s Windows 11 launch event is a ‘6D musical experience’ with a free NFT

Microsoft is launching Windows 11 virtually today, and the company is promising a “first-of-its-kind 6D streaming event,” featuring Allen Stone and Tate McRae. I’m not entirely sure what a “6D musical experience” is, but Microsoft’s website promises multiple camera views during its stream and even a free Windows 11 NFT.

Microsoft describes its Windows 11 NFT as a “one-of-a-kind cryptographic token that lives in your digital wallet and unlocks valuable experiences and rewards.” Again, I’m not sure what valuable experiences and rewards this will unlock, but we’ll find out at 8PM ET / 5PM PT when the Windows 11 launch stream goes live.

Bringing to you the launch of #Windows11 straight from Burj Khalifa tonight! Stay tuned while we reveal the latest features and updates available to you from Windows. pic.twitter.com/ANr3kPpX6j — Microsoft UAE (@MicrosoftUAE) October 4, 2021

Windows launch events typically happen in New York City, but Microsoft hasn’t held any in-person events since the pandemic began. Instead, Microsoft is giving away free Windows 11 ice cream, airing commercials on the screens at Times Square, and has even lit up the iconic Burj Khalifa hotel in Dubai with Windows 11 branding.

Windows 11 technically launched yesterday on October 4th, as Microsoft started its rollout of the new OS a little early. New devices launch today with Windows 11 preinstalled, and Microsoft expects all existing eligible Windows 10 devices to be offered the free Windows 11 upgrade by mid-2022.