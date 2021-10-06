HMD’s Nokia is getting into Android tablets with the $249.99 T20

After years of focusing on phones, HMD is releasing its first Android tablet under the Nokia brand name — something we haven’t seen since the real Nokia launched the N1 Android tablet back in 2014.

The T20 is a 10.4-inch tablet designed to be used for working and studying from home. Pricing starts at $249.99 in the US where it will be available from November 17th, while in the UK the tablet will be available from today starting at £179.99 for the Wi-Fi version, or £199.99 for the LTE model.

As you might expect from its affordable price point, the Nokia T20 is not a powerhouse of an Android tablet. It’s powered by a modest Unisoc Tiger T610 processor, and in the US and UK comes with 4GB of RAM, and 64GB of expandable storage. HMD reckons its 8,200mAh battery is good for 15 hours of web surfing, 7 hours of conference calls, or 10 hours of film watching. The tablet supports 15W fast-charging.

Around the front you’ll find the tablet’s 10.4-inch 1200 x 2000 display flanked by a 5-megapixel webcam that’s thankfully located on the long side of the display (better for calls when the tablet is in landscape). Around back there’s an 8-megapixel camera if you’re the kind of person who likes to take photos with a tablet. It’s got a dust and water resistance rating of IP52, which means it should survive a light splash.

On the software side, HMD says it’s sticking to a stock Android experience, which isn’t great news considering the lack of tablet-optimized apps. Other manufacturers like Samsung have added their own software features like DeX to overcome Android’s large-screen shortcomings, but HMD doesn’t plan to do the same. The T20 will launch with Android 11, and HMD is promising two years of major OS updates, and three years of monthly security updates. There’s no extended warranty here, like we saw with the Nokia X20 earlier this year.

In the T20’s box you get a USB-C charging cable and brick, but the company is also separately selling a flip case and rugged case if you want to protect the tablet from bumps and scratches. The rugged case will be priced at $39.99 / £39.99, and the flip case $59.99 / £49.99.