Twitch source code and creator payouts reportedly part of massive leak

Twitch appears to have been hacked, leaking source code for the company’s streaming service, an unreleased Steam competitor from Amazon Game Studios, and details of creator payouts. An anonymous poster on the 4chan messaging board has released a 125GB torrent, which they claim includes the entirety of Twitch and its commit history.

The poster claims the leak is designed to “foster more disruption and competition in the online video streaming space.” While The Verge is unable to immediately verify the contents of the leak, Video Games Chronicle reports that it’s legit.

The leak is said to include the following:

3 years worth of details regarding creator payouts on Twitch.

The entirety of twitch.tv, “with commit history going back to its early beginnings.”

Source code for the mobile, desktop, and video game console Twitch clients.

Code related to proprietary SDKs and internal AWS services used by Twitch.

An unreleased Steam competitor from Amazon Game Studios.

Data on other Twitch properties like IGDB and CurseForge.

Twitch’s internal security tools.

The leak is labelled as “part one,” suggesting there could be more to come. Video Games Chronicle reports that the data may have been obtained as early as this week and that Twitch is aware of the breach.

We’ve reached out to Twitch to comment on this leak, and we’ll update you accordingly. Until we hear back, we’d recommend changing your Twitch password and enabling two-factor authentication on your account if you haven’t done so already.

Twitch has been struggling to contain ongoing hate and harassment recently. After weeks of hate raids, some Twitch streamers took a day off in August to protest against the company’s lack of action. Twitch has responded to the #DoBetterTwitch movement, and it’s a hashtag that the anonymous hacker has used today to promote this leak.