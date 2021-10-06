The Chevy Silverado EV will debut at the 2022 Consumer Electronics Show

General Motors will debut the all-electric Chevy Silverado at the 2022 Consumer Electronics show in January in Las Vegas, Nevada, as part of CEO Mary Barra’s opening keynote address.

The Silverado EV will be the second electric truck announced by GM, following the pickup version of the resurrected Hummer. The Silverado is one of the flagship vehicles in the company’s much larger push into electric vehicles — an effort that GM described in greater detail on Wednesday during an investor event where it also announced a new version of its hands-free driver assistance system. It will be the first electric truck for the Chevy brand, though, and it’s sort of fitting that it will debut at CES, considering that the production Bolt EV was revealed there in 2016.

The Silverado EV will be built on the same Ultium battery pack and electric drivetrain that GM is using to power the Hummer, the Cadillac Lyriq, and multiple other vehicles. The company claims that will let the electric Silverado travel more than 400 miles on a full charge. It will be sold in both consumer and fleet versions, much like the Ford F-150 Lightning.

GM announced Wednesday that all-wheel steering will be an option for the Silverado EV, as well as a “fixed-glass roof,” which it teased in a photo. While it’s not as expansive as the all-glass roof on Tesla’s cars, or Ford’s Mustang Mach-E, it’s much bigger than a typical moonroof and hopefully won’t give GM some of the same adhesion problems that those other companies have dealt with.

Otherwise, not too much is known about Chevy’s first mass-market electric truck, including when it will be on the market. GM has already made some big promises around its Ultium generation of electric vehicles, even while it struggles with its first generation thanks to a massive recall of the Bolt EV.