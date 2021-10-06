Sony didn’t close the PS3 and Vita stores, but it’s making it hard to shop at them

Sony is making it a little bit harder to buy games digitally on the PlayStation 3 and the PlayStation Vita. Beginning October 27th, you won’t be able to use a credit card, debit card, or PayPal to purchase games or add money to your wallet on those systems, according to a support document. Instead, you’ll have to use a PlayStation Store gift card or load up the wallet tied to your account on the PlayStation Store on the web, your phone, or on a PS4 or PS5.

This disappointing change is the latest in something of an ongoing story of Sony’s support for its older consoles. In March, Sony announced it would be closing the PlayStation Store for the PS3 and Vita, but it reversed that plan a few weeks later, saying it “made the wrong decision.” As part of that original March announcement, Sony also said it was dropping remaining PlayStation Portable purchase functionality on July 6th, which now means you can no longer buy new DLC for PSP games.

Fortunately, you can still buy PSP games from the PS3 and Vita digital storefronts if you want. But starting in a few weeks, you’ll want to make sure you load up your wallet in advance.