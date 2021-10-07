Just in time for the holiday shopping season, Motorola is squeezing in one more budget-friendly phone into its 2021 Moto G lineup — the Moto G Pure.

At $159.99, the Moto G Pure is the least expensive member of Motorola’s lineup, with the already-released Moto G Play only costing about $10 more at $169 (before discounts). Both the Moto G Power and the G Stylus, on the other hand, cost significantly more at $199 and $299, respectively.

The biggest difference between the Moto G Pure and the G Play is in their processors. The G Pure uses the MediaTek Helio G25, while the G Play uses the Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 chip from 2020. Based on processor comparison data from Nanoreview.net, the Snapdragon 460 is the faster and more energy-efficient octa-core processor of the two. But our review of the Qualcomm-powered Moto G Play already noted how under-powered that phone felt, so keep your expectations low for the MediaTek chip’s performance on the Moto G Pure.

Like its more expensive sibling, the Moto G Pure also has 3GB RAM to support its processor, 32GB of internal storage that is expandable with a microSD card, and a 6.5-inch display at 720p that is a bit low-resolution for 2021. Other features that are unique to the G Pure: it is water repellent against light rain (IP52) and has a 4000mAh battery that Motorola claims can last up to two days, depending on use.

The G Pure’s camera system is similar to the G Play’s, but its 13-megapixel main camera has a slightly smaller f/2.2 aperture. There’s also a 2-megapixel depth sensor and a 5-megapixel front camera. Since Motorola is known for its fun photo software and smart AI, you can experiment with photography features like Spot Color, Auto Smile Capture, and Smart Compose on this phone.

The Moto G Pure is compatible with all the North American 4G LTE bands — from Verizon to Telus, but it doesn’t support any 5G networks.

If you want to get your hands on this Moto G Pure as soon as possible, you’ll need to pre-order the unlocked version on October 14th, which retails for $159.99. It’ll be available from Best Buy, Walmart, B&H Photo, Amazon and Motorola.com.

If you’re looking for carrier deals, Verizon will be offering this phone for “free” when you sign up for a new line with a 24–30-month payment plan (for $149.99 in value), starting October 14th. Metro by T-Mobile will also be offering a similar deal in the near future, but no timeline has been shared. Otherwise, you’ll need to hang tight for this phone to land in other carriers in both countries — within the next few months, according to the press release.