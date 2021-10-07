Kathryn Hahn’s WandaVision villain could be getting her own Disney Plus show

A WandaVision spinoff series starring Kathryn Hahn is reportedly in the works for Disney Plus, Variety reports.

In the show, Hahn would reprise her role as the meddling witch Agatha Harkness, with WandaVision head writer Jac Schaeffer serving as both writer and executive producer on the project. Variety’s report does note that the project is still in development, meaning that there’s a chance that Disney and Marvel may not actually go through with the project.

Spoilers for WandaVision ahead

Hahn was arguably the breakout star of WandaVision. She starts the show as just Wanda and Vision’s overly inquisitive neighbor, before being fully revealed in the viral and Emmy-award winning hit song “Agatha All Along” as the witch Agatha Harkness, the mastermind behind the couple’s trials and tribulations.

WandaVision ended with Wanda defeating Agatha in a CGI-powered duel of sorcery, leaving Hahn’s character stuck without her powers in her overly friendly neighbor persona, but the show very intentionally left the door open for the character to return in the future.

If Disney does go through with the Agatha Harkness show, it would join a crowded list of future Disney Plus series. That list includes the upcoming Hawkeye show in November, Ms. Marvel, Moon Knight, She-Hulk, Secret Invasion, Ironheart, The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special, and a series set in Wakanda from Black Panther director Ryan Coogler. Second seasons of Loki and What If...? are also in the works, along with a reported Hawkeye spinoff, Echo.