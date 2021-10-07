Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City trailer goes back to the beginning

Sony Pictures Entertainment has released a new trailer for Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City, the next live-action film based on the popular horror video game franchise, ahead of the movie’s November 24th release in theaters.

The movie, which is a reboot for the film side of the franchise, looks to be filled with Resident Evil hallmarks. It takes place in Raccoon City, series mainstays Claire Redfield, Leon Kennedy, Jill Valentine, and Chris Redfield are all featured, something about the Umbrella Corporation is apparently at the heart of the conflict, and the main characters look like they will spend some time fleeing zombies in a spooky mansion. (There’s even a part in the trailer where a zombie dog shatters a window.)

Here’s the official synopsis of the film, if you want to know a bit more about what to expect:

In RESIDENT EVIL: WELCOME TO RACCOON CITY, once the booming home of pharmaceutical giant Umbrella Corporation, Raccoon City is now a dying Midwestern town. The company’s exodus left the city a wasteland…with great evil brewing below the surface. When that evil is unleashed, a group of survivors must work together to uncover the truth behind Umbrella and make it through the night.

Welcome to Raccoon City caps what’s been a good year for Resident Evil fans. Capcom released the excellent Resident Evil Village in May, and the TV series Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness premiered on Netflix in July. And if you still have a hunger for more Resident Evil content ahead of Welcome to Raccoon City’s release, you can always watch one of the six other Resident Evil films.