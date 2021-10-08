The newest version of the immensely popular Nintendo Switch, the Nintendo Switch OLED model, is now available online. So far, they’ve popped up at GameStop, but they quickly went out of stock. Though, a few Verge staffers have found success buying one through Nintendo’s online shop. The key to their success was persistence and patience (and a lot of refreshing that seems hopeless, until it’s not), and of course, you’ll need to login to your Nintendo account to make the purchase there.

We’ll add more retailers throughout the day as they appear online. Best Buy is one of the few retailers so far that hasn’t released its launch day stock of Switch OLED consoles, so maybe keep that page open and ready.

The Switch OLED model is the top end of Nintendo’s current console lineup, coming in at $350, while the standard Switch and portable-only Switch Lite each sit below it at $300 and $200, respectively. The new model sports a sizable screen upgrade to a larger seven-inch OLED panel that provides much better color quality and brightness. It also brings some other niceties to the Switch, such as a sturdier kickstand with improved articulation, better audio in handheld mode, and an ethernet port built into the included dock. Its internal storage got a bump from 32GB to 64GB, too, but it’s still not a bad idea to get a microSD card, like this 400GB SanDisk model for $49 at Amazon.

Based on our review, the Switch OLED may not provide enough reasons for some to upgrade from their previous Switch, since it isn’t any faster or more capable when docked. That said, first-time Switch owners or those who want the best handheld experience when they step away from the TV should consider making the jump.

Essential accessories, games, and subscriptions

Metroid Dread $60 Launching alongside the Switch OLED model, Metroid Dread is the fifth mainline entry in Nintendo's storied franchise. The 2D side-scroller is a direct sequel to Metroid Fusion of 2002 for the Game Boy Advance.

$60 at Best Buy

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate $40

$60

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate $40 Nintendo's latest brawler pits beloved characters from the company's franchises (as well as plenty from outside of Nintendo's own realms) against each other.