The Grand Theft Auto trilogy is getting remastered for PC and consoles, including Nintendo Switch

After several rumors, Rockstar Games has confirmed that Grand Theft Auto III, Vice City, and San Andreas are each getting HD remasters. They’ll be released in a package called Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy - The Definitive Edition. The collection is coming to PC (via the Rockstar Games Launcher), PlayStation, Xbox, and, more surprisingly, the Nintendo Switch will host them, too. It will come to iOS and Android in the first half of 2022. Pricing and release date info hasn’t been shared.

The company hasn’t explicitly mentioned what kind of technical improvements were made, nor has it shared any footage yet. But it says that each of the games has gotten “across-the-board upgrades including graphical improvements and modern gameplay enhancements.” The company chose to take the faithful route for its remasters, leaving “the classic look and feel of the originals” how they were presented on PS2.

In case you’re someone who grew up with Grand Theft Auto V (understandable, given it is eight years old) and haven’t had an easy way to play these earlier influential games, this seems like a great time to jump in. It might feel weird to play a Grand Theft Auto game that doesn’t let you swap between protagonists, but the adventures of Claude, the silent protagonist in GTA III; Tommy Vercetti in Vice City; and CJ in San Andreas are still very much worth playing.

Rockstar says that we’ll find out more about the collection of games in the coming weeks. But ahead of the launch, it’ll begin removing existing versions of each title from digital storefronts next week, so pick those up if you want them before you no longer have a chance.