TikTok is coming to LG’s recent smart TVs

TikTok has launched an app for LG’s 2020 and 2021 smart TVs, the TV manufacturer has announced. The app arrived on these recent webOS 5.0 and webOS 6.0 models with a firmware update that started rolling out on October 7th, but will also be coming to older 2019 TVs “in the coming months.”

The app is launching in the UK, France, and Germany, a TikTok representative confirmed to The Verge. That’s notable since TikTok’s smart TV apps for Samsung TVs, Android TV, and Fire TV have all focused on those same European countries so far. Meanwhile in the US, TikTok released a more limited “More on TikTok” app on Fire TV devices last year. We have followed up with both LG and TikTok to ask which regions the new smart TV app will be available in.

Considering how optimized TikTok is for portrait-orientated mobile viewing, it’s not going to look great on living room televisions. But TikTok is understood to be trying to reach a broader audience with its smart TV apps, as well as to tap into the higher advertising rates associated with TV viewing, Protocol previously reported.

Update October 8th, 5:50AM ET: Article updated with confirmed regions.