Vergecast: Facebook’s week of outages and whistleblowing

This week, Nilay and Dieter bring in Verge policy editor Russell Brandom and managing editor Alex Cranz to cover the series of unfortunate events for Facebook: the 60 Minutes whistleblower interview on Sunday, the massive Facebook outage on Monday, the whistleblower Senate hearing on Tuesday, and the fallout and response the following days.

The Vergecast crew discusses whistleblower Frances Haugen’s testimony, how these events stood out amongst the various Facebook scandals of the past, and what could happen next with tech regulation.

Later in the show, the team shift gears into the lighter tech news from this week: Google announcing its Pixel 6 event for this month, a review of Android 12, some updates on battery tests for the latest iPhones, and more.

Stories discussed this week: