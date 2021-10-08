Watch the Pixel 6 Pro get put together and taken apart in leaked videos

While Google has already shared a lot about its upcoming Pixel 6 Pro flagship, including its bold exterior design, two new videos posted to YouTube reveal what Google will probably never show us: what it looks like on the inside, how to put it together, and how to take it apart.

The two videos, which appear to be used for training purposes of some kind, show how to assemble and disassemble the Pixel 6 Pro. It seems unlikely that these were intended to be released publicly, as they are extremely focused on showing specific steps for how to put together and take apart the phone, don’t include any voiceover, and have a mishmash of low-quality graphics, text, and music. That being said, the videos are still worth checking out, as they are a fascinating step-by-step look at how a smartphone actually gets put together.

The videos also hint at some Pixel 6 Pro features Google hasn’t confirmed publicly yet. The assembly video mentions a connector for an ultra wideband chip, and both videos show separate steps specific to an mmWave SKU and a sub-6GHz SKU, which backs up information found in recent FCC filings. And multiple clear shots reveal that the phone has a beefy 19.26Wh battery.

I have to say I have never seen a teardown this detailed hit the web ahead of the launch of a phone, perhaps making this a new high bar in the ongoing saga of Google smartphones leaking ahead of their official release. This week, another leak revealed a second-generation Pixel Stand and marketing images of the Pixel 6 Pro and the smaller Pixel 6. And if you want to get an idea of what the Pixel 6 Pro might actually look like in your hand, there’s a leak for that, too.

Google is set to reveal more about the Pixel 6 lineup at an event on October 19th.