Facebook confirms that some of its services are having issues again

Instagram has been experiencing issues for many of us here at The Verge, but it turns out that the problem might be broader than that, according to a statement from Facebook.

“We’re aware that some people are having trouble accessing our apps and products,” Facebook said in a tweet. “We’re working to get things back to normal as quickly as possible and we apologize for any inconvenience.”

The scope of the problems is unclear. Sometimes my Instagram feed has refreshed, and other times, I get an error. However, over the past few minutes, things seem to have worked okay, and I haven’t had issues with Facebook’s website.

The problems follow a massive outage earlier on Monday, which took down Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp, Messenger, and Oculus for nearly six hours. In an explanation posted the day after, Facebook said the backbone connecting the company’s data centers around the world was inadvertently shut down. The outage was extensive enough that it even broke internal systems used by Facebook employees, forcing them to turn to company-provided Outlook accounts to communicate instead.

Developing...