The PS5 and Xbox Series X are now available at Walmart

If you haven’t been able to secure Sony or Microsoft’s latest consoles yet, this might be your chance. Today at 3PM ET / 12PM PT, Walmart will be selling the disc-based PlayStation 5, the disc-less Digital Edition, and the Xbox Series X. It’s the kind of big restock event that’s becoming increasingly rare as we get closer to the holidays.

We originally thought that Walmart was going to just open up the floodgates and let people buy them, but shortly after the consoles went up, we noticed that Walmart has incorporated a new queueing system. If you load one of these pages, you’ll get a place in line, and you can keep browsing Walmart’s site as a timer runs down to let you purchase a console, assuming there’s still stock left.

This should remove the urgency from having to add or update your billing and shipping info in a flash, but you should do that as you wait. Anything you can do ahead of time to reduce the friction and decrease the times it takes at checkout is worth considering.

Starting first with the consoles.

PlayStation 5 $500 Sony’s flagship next-gen console, which includes a disc drive, allows you to play both digital and physical games for the PS4 and PS5. $500 at Walmart

PlayStation 5 Digital Edition $400 The PS5 Digital Edition costs $400. Compared to the PS5, this console is $100 less and does not include a Blu-ray disc drive. $400 at Walmart

Microsoft Xbox Series X $500 The Xbox Series X is Microsoft’s flagship console, serving as its most powerful (and biggest) option. While the Series S is aimed at smooth 1440p performance and takes a disc-less aproach, the $500 Series X is focused on fast, 4K gameplay. $500 at Walmart

The consoles may be the main course, but don’t forget to order some extra sides for when you have company over. Here are a few accessories to consider for both consoles.

For PlayStation

PlayStation Plus (annual subscription) $36

$60

40% off A membership to PlayStation Plus allows PS4 and PS5 owners to play games online, download free titles every month, and take advantage of discounts on the PS Store. Currently, Eneba is offering Verge readers a 12-month subscription for around $36 with the promo code 365DAYS. $36 at Eneba

For Xbox

Xbox Wireless Controller $49

$60

18% off Microsoft’s latest Xbox controller features a Share button and a USB-C charging port if you use the optional rechargeable battery. $49 at Walmart

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate (three-months) $26

$45

43% off Xbox Game Pass Ultimate offers access to more than 100 games, including Doom, Gears 5, and the soon-to-be-released Halo Infinite, which you’ll be able to play on multiple devices. Right now, Eneba is offering a three-month subscription to the service for $26 when you use code 90DAYS. $26 at Eneba