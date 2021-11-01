The PS5 and Xbox Series X are now available at Walmart

If you haven’t been able to secure Sony or Microsoft’s latest consoles yet, this might be your chance. Today at 3PM ET / 12PM PT, Walmart will be selling the disc-based PlayStation 5, the disc-less Digital Edition, and the Xbox Series X. It’s the kind of big restock event that’s becoming increasingly rare as we get closer to the holidays.
We originally thought that Walmart was going to just open up the floodgates and let people buy them, but shortly after the consoles went up, we noticed that Walmart has incorporated a new queueing system. If you load one of these pages, you’ll get a place in line, and you can keep browsing Walmart’s site as a timer runs down to let you purchase a console, assuming there’s still stock left.
This should remove the urgency from having to add or update your billing and shipping info in a flash, but you should do that as you wait. Anything you can do ahead of time to reduce the friction and decrease the times it takes at checkout is worth considering.
Starting first with the consoles.
PlayStation 5
- $500
Sony’s flagship next-gen console, which includes a disc drive, allows you to play both digital and physical games for the PS4 and PS5.
PlayStation 5 Digital Edition
- $400
The PS5 Digital Edition costs $400. Compared to the PS5, this console is $100 less and does not include a Blu-ray disc drive.
Microsoft Xbox Series X
- $500
The Xbox Series X is Microsoft’s flagship console, serving as its most powerful (and biggest) option. While the Series S is aimed at smooth 1440p performance and takes a disc-less aproach, the $500 Series X is focused on fast, 4K gameplay.
The consoles may be the main course, but don’t forget to order some extra sides for when you have company over. Here are a few accessories to consider for both consoles.
For PlayStation
Cosmic red DualSense PS5 controller
- $74
Like the original DualSense controller, the cosmic red model features adaptive triggers and haptic feedback but with a vibrant red-and-black design.
Sony Pulse 3D headset
- $99
Sony’s Pulse 3D wireless gaming headset is worth the roughly $100 price tag if you want a wireless model that can let the audio in some PS5-exclusive games shine. It sounds fantastic with launch titles like Spider-Man: Miles Morales and Demon’s Souls, as well as more recent hits like Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart. Like the console, this headset has been a little tough to find, but it’s coming back in stock more frequently these days. Sony is also releasing a midnight black version of the headset for $100 on October 22nd, which you can preorder now from Sony.
PlayStation Plus (annual subscription)
- $36
- $60
- 40% off
A membership to PlayStation Plus allows PS4 and PS5 owners to play games online, download free titles every month, and take advantage of discounts on the PS Store. Currently, Eneba is offering Verge readers a 12-month subscription for around $36 with the promo code 365DAYS.
For Xbox
Xbox Wireless Controller
- $49
- $60
- 18% off
Microsoft’s latest Xbox controller features a Share button and a USB-C charging port if you use the optional rechargeable battery.
Xbox Wireless Headset
- $89
- $100
- 12% off
You don’t have to miss a call while you game thanks to Microsoft’s Xbox Wireless Headset, which is selling for $89 instead of $100 at Best Buy and GameStop. In our review, we found it to be a comfortable, intuitively designed headset that’s well worth its cost. In addition to working well with Xbox consoles, it can connect to another device simultaneously via Bluetooth.
Xbox Game Pass Ultimate (three-months)
- $26
- $45
- 43% off
Xbox Game Pass Ultimate offers access to more than 100 games, including Doom, Gears 5, and the soon-to-be-released Halo Infinite, which you’ll be able to play on multiple devices. Right now, Eneba is offering a three-month subscription to the service for $26 when you use code 90DAYS.
