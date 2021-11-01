Beats announces Fit Pro earbuds with wing tip design and $200 price

Beats today announced its latest wireless earbuds, the $199.99 Beats Fit Pro. The new product slots into the Apple-owned brand’s lineup between the Studio Buds, which were released earlier this year, and the Powerbeats Pro / Powerbeats. The Fit Pros have active noise cancellation, IPX4 water and sweat resistance, and up to seven hours of continuous playback (or 30 hours of total listening when you include case recharges).

The most noticeable thing about the new earbuds are the wing tips that are a permanent part of their design. Beats says it did a ton of research and user testing to land on the right material and level of flexibility. The wing tips are intended to help the Fit Pros stay locked in your ears no matter how strenuous your workout routine might be.

Unlike the Studio Buds, which lacked Apple’s usual silicon inside, the Fit Pro buds include the H1 chip and thus come with the entire suite of features like one-step pairing, automatic syncing across your iCloud devices, auto switching between Apple hardware products, and more. They also include dynamic head tracking for spatial audio, and Beats even integrated the brand-new skin detect sensor that only just debuted on the third-generation AirPods.

The noise cancellation system is essentially the same as what’s on the AirPods Pro, so it should prove rather effective at quieting the outside world. When ANC and transparency mode are both off, the Fit Pro buds still use Apple’s Adaptive EQ to optimize audio performance based on your particular ear shape.

Beats will offer the Fit Pro earbuds in four colors: black, white, gray, and purple / pink. Preorders start today and they ship on November 5th. You don’t need to wait long to read the verdict on the latest Beats buds: I’ve been testing them for several days now and have found that they’re the company’s best, most focused product since the Powerbeats Pro.