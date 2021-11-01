You can buy an orange Apple HomePod Mini now

You can now buy Apple’s HomePod Mini in new colors yellow, orange, and blue (in addition to the standard white and space gray), and the $99.99 devices are available for in-store pickup today. Apple announced the new colors at its October Unleashed event, where it unveiled its new MacBook Pro models.

It’s also where Apple announced its new Apple Music Voice subscription, a cheaper tier of its music streaming service that you access only via the Siri voice assistant, although there will be a limited app option; it arrives later this year for $4.99 per month and will work with the Mini.

The new speakers will have the HomePod mini’s tinted touch surface, fabric mesh, volume icons, and power cable, along with color-matched details. Apple’s competitors already have more colorful options for their small home assistant speakers — Google has blue and orange versions of its Nest Mini speaker, and Amazon’s Echo Dot comes in blue and some animal-themed designs for kids— so it seemed like only a matter of time before Apple caught up.

You can order them from Apple’s website, Walmart, or Best Buy with pick-ups available as soon as today and delivery dates available for this week, in Canada, Mexico, and the US. In China, Hong Kong, Japan, and Taiwan orders are also opening today, while availability is listed as “later this month” for Australia, Austria, France, Germany, India, Ireland, Italy, New Zealand, Spain, and the UK.