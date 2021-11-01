Luigi’s Mansion expansion sets join Lego’s Super Mario World collection

Just months after Luigi joined Lego’s interactive Super Mario World collection, Lego has announced three Luigi’s Mansion expansion sets that give the green-clad plumber the attention he deserves (via Engadget). With the $30 Lab and Poltergust set, you can equip Luigi with a Poltergust and use it to capture the Gold Ghost.

The $40 Mansion Entry set lets you step into a haunted mansion, where you’ll encounter Boo as you grab the Golden Bone for Polterpup. Finally, the $80 Haunt-and-Seek set offers an experience that’s just like the Luigi’s Mansion game — build and wander through a series of rotating hallways filled with ghosts and hidden gems to find.

You can attach all three sets for the ultimate ghost-hunting experience, or use each one separately. And although Lego announced the Luigi’s Mansion set on Halloween, it won’t hit the stores until January 1st, 2022.

Just keep in mind that Luigi actually isn’t included in any of these sets, so you’ll need a Luigi or Mario Starter Course to get started. The Luigi Starter Course is currently $60, while the Mario Starter Course is on sale right now for $47.99 on Amazon, down from $60. You can expect to spend $150 for the entire Luigi’s Mansion set or a total of $210 if you decide to add the Luigi Starter Course.