Snapchat’s deal with NBCUniversal brings audio from The Office, SNL, Shrek, and more to your snaps

Snapchat’s newly signed deal with NBCUniversal will bring audio from The Office, Bridesmaids, Parks and Recreation, Saturday Night Live, and more to the platform (via The Hollywood Reporter). Users can add the audio clips to their snaps — just like TikTok — and then send them to their friends.

Anyone who receives a clip with audio from an NBC title can swipe up to view more information about the content. Tapping the Play This Sound button will show users which streaming services they can use to watch the show or movie.

Ben Schwerin, Snapchat’s senior vice president of content and partnerships, said in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter: “NBCUniversal has an iconic catalog and we know Snapchatters will love adding quotes from their favorite movies and series to their Snaps to help perfectly express the moment.”

In October of last year, Snapchat signed deals with Warner Music Group, Universal Music Publishing Group, Warner Chappell Music, and more, allowing users to add music to their snaps. The platform also rolled out a TikTok-like feature called Spotlight, which lets users view a vertical stream of short videos. In addition to paying users for creating the most popular Spotlight clips, Snapchat also entices creators by adding “challenges” that reward users who apply select Lenses, participate in certain activities, and use specific sounds in their Spotlights.

Snapchat’s move to expand its audio offerings is likely in response to TikTok’s growing popularity — as of 2021, TikTok has 1 billion users, compared to Snapchat’s user base of just 293 million.

(Disclosure: Comcast, which owns NBCUniversal, is also an investor in Vox Media, The Verge’s parent company.)