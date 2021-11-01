The Book of Boba Fett’s first trailer teases the spinoff fans have been waiting for

The Book of Boba Fett just got its first trailer ahead of its debut on Disney Plus on December 29th, giving an initial look at the upcoming spinoff for the galaxy’s most infamous bounty hunter.

The spinoff has been a long time coming: Boba Fett has long been one of Star Wars’ most popular characters since his introduction (in the otherwise reviled Star Wars Holiday Special). He’s captured the imagination of fans with his action-figure-worthy costume and ice-cold demeanor in The Empire Strikes Back and Return of the Jedi, despite scant minutes of screentime and just four lines of dialogue across the two films.

Fett’s character was later expounded upon in subsequent Star Wars novels, an introductory backstory in the prequels, and eventually, the entire genesis of the fan-favorite Mandalorian culture that’s in turn lead to The Mandalorian series. And while there have been rumors for years that Disney was planning to give Boba Fett his own film spinoff, it wasn’t until a post-credit reveal following The Mandalorian’s second season that the news of the bounty hunter finally getting top billing was revealed.

The Book of Boba Fett is set just after that post credit scene, which saw Fett (Temuera Morrison) — aided by fellow bounty hunter Fennec Shand (Ming-Na Wen) — killing Bib Fortuna and reclaiming the palace and territory once held by Jabba the Hutt. The new series appears to follow Fett’s efforts to bring some order to the former crime lord’s holding — presumably without too many disintegrations.

The Book of Boba Fett is also just the first of several planned Mandalorian spinoffs that Disney has in the works for Disney Plus; the company is also working on Ashoka and Rangers of the New Republic, which will cross over with the original series in the future in a “climactic story event.” That’s in addition to other Star Wars shows set to hit the streaming service in the future, including the Rogue One prequel Andor, Obi-Wan Kenobi, Lando, The Acolyte, and future seasons of The Bad Batch and The Mandalorian.