TikTok’s Fire TV app is available in the US

TikTok is making its way to Fire TVs in the US and Canada, according to a blog post from Amazon. This comes just four months after TikTok launched a Fire TV app in the UK, France, and Germany — a TikTok representative confirmed to The Verge that the US version is the same. Once you download TikTok from the Amazon Appstore, you can open the app by simply saying, “Alexa, open TikTok.”

Unlike the existing More on TikTok Fire TV app, which limited viewing to a curated selection of videos, this newly launched app functions just like TikTok on mobile. You can sign in or create an account and begin exploring the For You, Following, and the Discover pages just as you normally would.

The app has an AutoPlay feature that allows you to play a continuous stream of videos. You can even use your voice to control videos and use commands like “play” and “pause” with the Alexa Voice Remote. Amazon also notes that the TikTok app is “coming soon” to Echo Show devices.

The Fire TV isn’t the only smart TV that you can watch TikTok on, but it’s the only one in the US — up until now, TikTok was only available as an app for smart TVs in Europe. Last December, TikTok rolled out an app for Samsung smart TVs in Europe and later announced its rollout on Android TVs in the UK, France, and Germany. Just this October, TikTok said that it’s also coming to LG’s newer smart TV models in the UK, France, and Germany.