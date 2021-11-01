Amazon lifts mask mandates for vaccinated warehouse employees

Amazon is lifting its mask mandate for fully vaccinated warehouse workers in the US (via CNBC). The company reportedly sent out a notice to operations employees, stating that vaccinated workers are no longer required to wear masks starting November 2nd. Masks will still be required if state or local laws mandate them, however.

Amazon will continue to evaluate its COVID-19 safety measures

“Vaccines are universally available across the US, and vaccination rates continue to rise, which enables the ability to return to our previous mask policy,” the notice reads (via CNBC). An Amazon spokesperson confirmed to The Verge that the company will be lifting its mask mandates for vaccinated employees and emphasized that Amazon will continue to evaluate its COVID-19 safety measures, adjusting its guidelines with advice from public health officials and medical experts.

In August, Amazon reinstated its mask mandate policy for both vaccinated and unvaccinated employees in response to an uptick in COVID-19 cases. This came shortly after Amazon stopped requiring facial coverings for vaccinated workers in May. It appears that Amazon is slowly relaxing its safety guidelines for workers as vaccines become available to nearly everyone, including children. Amazon discontinued its onsite COVID-19 testing in July, and its corporate workers will return to the office in early 2022.