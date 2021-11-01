Chris Pratt, the voice of Mario, will also be voicing Garfield

Chris Pratt’s next big role has been revealed: he’ll voice Garfield in a new animated film based on the famous comic strip cat, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Pratt does have big shoes (paws?) to fill, as he’ll be following Bill Murray’s take on Garfield from Garfield: The Movie and Garfield: A Tail of Two Kitties. Additional details on the new movie are light, though, and we still don’t know exactly when we’ll be able to hear Pratt as Garfield scarf down some lasagna. THR does report that Garfield creator Jim Davis will serve as an executive producer, though.

The surprising revelation that Pratt will play Garfield follows another huge Pratt Cast(ing): Nintendo announced in September that Pratt will voice Mario in the Mario movie debuting December 2022. Nintendo also shared that movie would star Charlie Day as Luigi, Jack Black as Bowser, and Fred Armisen as Cranky Kong, so here’s hoping that the upcoming Garfield movie has a similarly wild cast. (The Verge’s newsroom suggests Tom Holland as Odie.)