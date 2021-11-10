Grand Theft Auto remaster gameplay footage leaks online

Gameplay footage from Rockstar’s upcoming remaster of its PS2-era Grand Theft Auto trilogy has appeared online, after gameplay footage was apparently uploaded from early copies. VGC has collected together three YouTube uploads and one Reddit post, which between them show over an hour of footage of Grand Theft Auto III, Grand Theft Auto: Vice City, and Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas.

Although Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy — The Definitive Edition is just one day away from release, Rockstar hasn’t shared any substantial gameplay footage from the remastered games. A trailer released last month focused almost exclusively on cutscenes from the three games rather than the gameplay enhancements Rockstar is promising for the almost two-decade-old trilogy.

But these leaked gameplay clips give a much better idea of how these remasters will actually play. They show off the games’ new weapon selection wheel UI, which they’ve inherited from later GTA games, and give an idea of how the Grand Theft Auto V-inspired controls actually work in practice. One of the Vice City clips appears to include footage of the player activating a cheat code and spawning in a tank (check it out from roughly the 16:10 mark below).

Other promised enhancements include overhauled graphics, better navigation via the games’ mini maps, and modern quality of life features like Achievements and Trophies on Xbox and PlayStation respectively. On Switch the game will feature motion-controlled aiming and touchscreen controls, and on PC the games will be compatible with Nvidia’s DLSS tech.

Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy — The Definitive Edition will officially launch digitally tomorrow, November 11th, for $59.99 (£54.99) and will be available for Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4 and 5, Xbox One and newer Series X/S consoles, and PC via the Rockstar Games Launcher. A physical release is coming on December 7th, while iOS and Android versions are launching in the first half of next year.