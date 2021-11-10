Paramount Plus is trying to make its shows go viral with new Twitter partnership

Paramount Plus has announced a new partnership with Twitter centered around better promoting its exclusive shows and events, in addition to hosting three Twitter Watch Parties with fans for “select highly-anticipated original series.”

Or, more practically speaking, Paramount Plus would really, really like its shows to be viral on Twitter, with the kinds of trending topics and engagement that ultra-popular shows like HBO’s Succession enjoy on a weekly basis. And what better way to be popular on Twitter than to cozy up to Twitter directly?

A lot of this deal is deeply boring stuff, things like granting major Paramount Plus shows “Twitter marketing support and brand sponsorship sales rights via Twitter’s Amplify program.” ViacomCBS will also use Twitter for promoting live video, highlights, and Twitter Moments for major events like sports or awards shows.

There aren’t a ton of details about which shows or events Paramount Plus is hoping to promote down the line or what episodes or series will be hosted on the watch party. But Paramount Plus does have several big-name shows that might fit the bill, like the upcoming fourth season of Star Trek: Discovery or The Real World Homecoming: Los Angeles reunion series.

ViacomCBS has worked with Twitter before — the 2021 BET Awards streamed its red carpet on Twitter, while the 2021 VMAs hosted a live pre-show on the social media service. The new deal will presumably mean more of those sorts of partnerships down the line, too.