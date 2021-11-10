Microsoft is emailing out gift cards to its online store

It’s November, which means it’s officially the holiday season (according to Mariah Carey, at least), and Microsoft seems to already be celebrating by emailing people gift cards to the Microsoft Store. We’ve seen a few reports on Twitter of people receiving legitimate emails from Microsoft offering gift cards for $10 or even $100, and the Microsoft Store Twitter account confirmed the promotion in a direct message with The Verge.

I wouldn’t have bothered to check the email I use for my Xbox live account if I didn’t see this tweet. Thanks! pic.twitter.com/SYFoCcduQT — Christian Cerda (@_cerdafied_) November 10, 2021

It’s unclear who is eligible for the gift cards or how Microsoft is selecting people to get them. But if you have a Microsoft account or have signed up to receive emails from Microsoft, you might want to check your email to see if you’ve received a gift from the company.

If you were lucky enough to get a gift card, there are lots of new products from Microsoft you can put your money toward. The company announced a wave of new Surface products in September that might catch your eye. If you’re a gamer, I would personally recommend the excellent Forza Horizon 5, which was released on Tuesday. Or, you could put the money toward a subscription to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, which will let you play Forza Horizon 5 now and Halo Infinite’s campaign when that’s released in December.

Update November 10th, 7:11PM ET: The Microsoft Store Twitter account confirmed the promotion.