The PS5 is available now at Best Buy

If you still haven’t been able to land one of Sony’s next-gen consoles, Best Buy is giving you another shot right now. The $499.99 PS5 with a disc drive and the $399.99 digital edition are available.

Unlike some of Best Buy’s console restocks, this one is available to the general public online and not just for its TotalTech subscribers. Restocks like these may happen more frequently as we get closer to Black Friday. Still, we recommend heading to the link of choosing as quickly as possible to hop in the queue.

PlayStation 5 $500 Sony’s flagship next-gen console, which includes a disc drive, allows you to play both digital and physical games for the PS4 and PS5. $500 at Best Buy

PlayStation 5 Digital Edition $400 The PS5 Digital Edition costs $400. Compared to the standard PS5, this console is $100 less and does not include a Blu-ray disc drive. $400 at Best Buy

