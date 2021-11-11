Microsoft is emailing out 50,000 Microsoft Store gift cards for the holiday season

Double-check your inbox and your spam folder because Microsoft might have left something in there for you. Earlier this week, a few people noticed gift cards for the Microsoft Store suddenly appearing via email, and the company has confirmed it sent out 50,000 of the codes to US customers.

Per a Microsoft spokesperson:

To help spread holiday cheer, Microsoft Store has surprised a total of 50,000 U.S. customers with virtual gift cards via email. 25,000 customers will receive a $100 Microsoft Gift Card while 25,000 others will receive a $10 Microsoft Gift Card ahead of this holiday season. These randomly selected recipients can redeem their gift card on Microsoft Store through December 31, 2021 and spend it within 90 days of redemption.

If you weren’t randomly selected, then you’re in good company — we didn’t get anything from the giveaway either. But it’s worth checking whatever email account you might use for Xbox Live or Skype. Even if you don’t need anything from the Microsoft Store, someone on your list will probably appreciate a new mouse or headset.