More than a dozen new titles are coming to Disney Plus today

If you’ve been holding off to catch Shang-Chi and The Legend of the Ten Rings or Jungle Cruise on Disney Plus, today’s the day. More than a dozen films and series are arriving on the service today as part of the service’s Disney Plus Day celebration.

The event kicks off at 6 AM PT/9 AM ET and will give viewers access to exclusive looks, teasers, trailers, and more. These will be unveiled throughout the morning, and fans will be able to follow along from Disney Plus’s official Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram accounts. In addition, Disney Plus is dumping a veritable truckload of content onto its streaming service today, including:

Shang-Chi and The Legend of the Ten Rings

Jungle Cruise

Home Sweet Home Alone

Olaf Presents

A collection of fan-favorite shorts from Walt Disney Animation Studios

Ciao Alberto

The World According to Jeff Goldblum Season 2 (Episodes 1-5)

Under The Helmet: The Legacy Of Boba Fett

The Simpsons In Plusaversary

Entrelazados

The Making of Happier than Ever: A Love Letter to Los Angeles

Marvel Assembled: The Making of Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings

Marvel Studios Legends: Hawkeye

Enchanted

Spin

Fancy Nancy Season 3

Disney Plus Day kicked off with killer promotions for fans of its family of franchises, including Marvel, Star Wars, Pixar, and more. New or returning subscribers, for example, can swipe a subscription for just $2 for a month.

Disney is also partnering with brands like WizKids and Funko for special deals on Disney merch, and the company is unveiling an “ultra-rare” NFT today as well. Throughout the weekend, fans can also catch surprise screenings of popular films for $5 a pop at more than 200 AMC theaters nationwide. (You won’t know what you’re watching until the movie starts.) A full rundown of its Disney Plus Day promotions can be found right here.

Lastly, Disney partnered with IMAX to upgrade a collection of Marvel movies to IMAX’s expanded aspect ratio format on Disney Plus, which will give viewers up to 26 percent more picture during certain scenes. Thirteen Marvel films will get the upgrade, including Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings and other recent MCU titles like Black Widow.